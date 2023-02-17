Apple TV+’s Metropolis Series Adds Lindy Booth

Shortly after confirming Briana Middleton as the star of Metropolis on Apple TV+, the producers have announced one of the show’s key supporting performers. Variety brings word that Lindy Booth has joined the upcoming series adaptation of the pioneering German silent film.

Booth is best known for her role as Cassandra Cillian on TNT’s The Librarians, which aired from 2014 until 2018. Additionally, comic book movie fans may recognize her from playing Miranda Swedlow/Night Bitch in Kick-Ass 2 in 2013. She also guest-starred in recent episodes of The Flash and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

According to this latest report, Booth will appear in Metropolis as Maria. Incidentally, this was also the name of a pivotal character from the original movie that bowed in 1927. In that version, Maria was a member of the working class that helped power the titular dystopian city, whose wealthier citizens lived far above them in colossal high-rise buildings.

Eventually, Maria meets the city master’s son, Freder, who watches in horror as several workers are killed in a tragic accident. Freder later agrees to help Maria bridge the gap between the rich and the poor. Earlier this week, Middleton was cast as a character named Finnie Polito. No additional details were given. But if this is the series’ lead role, she might be playing a gender-flipped version of Freder.

Sam Esmail is developing this new take on Metropolis as its showrunner and executive producer. He is writing the series, and he is also expected to direct most of the episodes himself as he did with his previous series, Mr. Robot. Esmail will executive produce the show through his Esmail Corp banner as part of his overall deal with Universal Content Productions. Chad Hamilton of Anonymous Content will also serve as an executive producer.

How do you feel about Booth joining the cast of Metropolis? Let us know in the comment section below!

Photo Credit: Tara Ziemba/WireImage via Getty Images

Recommended Reading: Metropolis

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.