Apple TV+’s MonsterVerse Series Adds Anders Holm To the Cast

Legendary’s upcoming MonsterVerse series might be adding some comic relief to its ranks. Variety reports that Anders Holm is the latest actor to land a role in the as-yet-untitled show, which shares continuity with 2014’s Godzilla and its sequels. Unfortunately, the nature of his character remains a mystery for now.

Holm is still widely known as one of the creators and stars of Comedy Central’s Workaholics. After the series ended in 2017, he and co-stars Blake Anderson, Adam DeVine, and Kyle Newachek re-teamed for the Netflix film Game Over, Man!, for which Holm wrote the screenplay. More recently, Holm played a supporting role in the Netflix limited series Inventing Anna.

The series takes place shortly after the events of Godzilla and follows one family’s mission to learn more about their ties to Monarch, the secret organization that studies giant monster activity on Earth. Comic book writer Matt Fraction co-created the series with Star Trek: Enterprise veteran Chris Black, who will serve as the primary showrunner. Matt Shakman, who recently signed on to direct Marvel’s Fantastic Four reboot, is also helming the first two episodes.

Producers began filling out the show’s cast in June with Anna Sawai starring as an ex-schoolteacher who survived Godzilla’s battle against the MUTOs in San Francisco. But when she returns to her family’s ancestral home in Japan, she discovers more about her past than she bargained for. Other cast members include Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, Joe Trippett, Elisa Lasowski, Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell and Mari Yamamoto.

Apple TV+ hasn’t announced a release date for the MonsterVerse series.

How do you feel about Holm joining the show’s cast? Let us know in the comment section below!

