Briana Middleton Will Star in Apple TV+’s Metropolis Series

Before you read any further — no, this has nothing to do with Superman. One of the earliest science fiction films is getting a remake on Apple TV+, and the project has just found its lead actress. According to Variety, Briana Middleton has landed the starring role in the upcoming series adaptation of Metropolis, based on the acclaimed German silent film that bowed in 1927.

The original Metropolis was based on — and written in tandem with — German author Thea von Harbou’s novel of the same name, which came out two years earlier. Von Harbou also wrote the script for the film version with Fritz Lang directing. The story imagines a futuristic dystopia and follows the lives of different classes of people living in the titular city. The wealthy enjoy lives of luxury in tall skyscrapers, but miles below them, legions of workers operate the dangerous machinery that keeps the city running. When the city master’s son watches several laborers die in a tragic accident, he and a mysterious young woman team up to bring about change.

Middleton is about to appear in another Apple TV+ project, Sharper, which hits the platform this Friday. She previously acted in The Tender Bar in 2021. Details are slim, but her Metropolis character’s name is Finnie Polito. The show will mark her first significant role in a television series.

Sam Esmail (creator of USA’s Mr. Robot) has been developing Metropolis since 2016, but the show wasn’t picked up by Apple TV+ until March of last year. Esmail is guiding the series’ development as its primary writer, director, and showrunner. He will also executive produce the series through his Esmail Corp banner with Anonymous Content’s Chad Hamilton.

