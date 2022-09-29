Apple TV+’s Dark Matter Adds Jimmi Simpson and Alice Braga

The cast of Apple TV+’s Dark Matter adaptation is filling out its ranks with even more recognizable talent. According to Variety, Jimmi Simpson and Alice Braga have both landed roles in the upcoming series based on Blake Crouch’s acclaimed 2016 sci-fi novel. They join previously-announced cast members Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly, whose own characters will headline the show as husband and wife.

Dark Matter centers on Jason Dessen, a married college professor who suddenly finds himself stranded in a parallel universe. He soon discovers that in this world, he never put his physics career on hold. Instead, he built a machine that enables its users to visit alternate realities. Back in Jason’s home dimension, his doppelgänger (Jason2) ingratiates himself into the lives of his wife and son, curious to see how his life played out as a family man.

Edgerton will star in the series as Jason, with Connelly appearing as his wife, Daniela. Simpson is playing Ryan, one of Jason’s friends who also happens to be a brilliant neuroscientist. Braga will appear as a psychiatrist named Amanda.

Simpson is no stranger to science fiction, having previously shown up in HBO’s Westworld and Showtime’s The Man Who Fell To Earth. Earlier this year, he also lent his voice to Green Lantern: Beware My Power as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow. Meanwhile, Braga is known for her appearances in I Am Legend, Predators, and Elysium. More recently, she played Cecilia Reyes in The New Mutants and also appeared as Sol Soria in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad.

Crouch is developing Dark Matter for Apple TV+ as both writer and showrunner. He is also executive producing the nine-episode series with Edgerton, Matt Tolmach, and David Manpearl. Jakob Verbruggen (Invasion) is directing the first three episodes.

Apple TV+ still hasn’t announced a premiere date for Dark Matter.

