Vincent D’Onofrio Promises Daredevil Reboot Will Surprise Fans

The adventures of Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) as a lawyer by day and vigilante by night come to Disney+ in Daredevil: Born Again. The anticipated series will be the first Daredevil series since Netflix canceled the show in 2018. And it will feature familiar characters from the Netflix series, including Cox as Daredevil. But according to Vincent D’Onofrio, who reprises his role as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, the Daredevil reboot will surprise fans in a good way.

On Twitter, BG (@sgtcolt) wished D’Onofrio good luck on the role before expressing doubt in the reboot. The Daredevil actor reassured BG that the series will be “really cool” and provide a brand-new experience for the Disney+ era.

“It’s going to be very very cool. Very different than the Netflix show which was as we know was amazing,” D’Onofrio said. “Yet this is brand new and really smart. We are going to surprise everyone with it. And yes it’s going to be really cool.”

D’Onofrio also revealed that Born Again has yet to begin shooting. When Stephen Schiatta (@SteveSchiatta) tweeted that the series begins filming on February 6, D’Onofrio corrected the statement, saying the reboot is still in “deep glorious prep.”

We arr definitely in deep glorious prep. Yet not quite shooting yet. — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) February 7, 2023

Cox and D’Onofrio headline the Daredevil reboot, which consists of 18 episodes. Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Sandrine Holt, and Nikki M. James have been cast in undisclosed roles.

Daredevil: Born Again will begin filming in early 2023. The series will premiere on Disney+ in 2024.

