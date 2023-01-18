Nikki M. James Joins Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again is starting to round out its ensemble as it gears up to begin filming this year. Deadline is reporting that Nikki M. James has been cast in the Daredevil revival. Details about James’s character are under wraps as Marvel “declined to comment.”

James is best known for her work on the stage. James won a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for the role of Nabulungi in The Book of Mormon. Other stage roles include Juliet in Romeo and Juliet, Dorthy in The Wiz, and Éponine Thénardier in Les Misérables. James recently appeared in the film Spoiler Alert, and her television credits include roles in Proven Innocent, Modern Love, and Severance.

The only two confirmed cast members for the revival are Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. Both Cox and D’Onofrio reprise their roles from Netflix’s Daredevil. Cox made his MCU debut in Spider-Man: No Way Home and later appeared in She-Hulk. On the other hand, D’Onofrio made a memorable MCU appearance in Hawkeye.

Other actors set to appear in Daredevil: Born Again include Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, and Sandrine Holt. Further details about each character remain under wraps. However, Gandolfini is reported to have landed a “major role,” and reports say that Levieva and Holt “may play love interests for the lead.”

Daredevil: Born Again will begin filming in early 2023. The series will premiere on Disney+ in 2024.

