Charlie Cox Reveals His Daredevil: Born Again Shooting Dates

With just over a week to go until the new year, Charlie Cox doesn’t have to make a resolution, as he knows what he’ll be doing pretty much all of 2023. In an interview with NME, he revealed his Daredevil: Born Again shooting dates, and, well, don’t expect to actually see it next year, since he’ll be filming “‘All 2023’. I start shooting in February and finish in December.”

The lengthy shoot will occur because of Daredevil: Born Again‘s unprecedented number of episodes. Eighteen isn’t just a lot for a Marvel Disney+ show — it’s a lot for even a debut season of network TV these days, let alone a streaming service. Cox has a theory about that. “I’m imagining there’s going to be an element to it that is like the old-school procedural show. Not necessarily case-of-the-week, but something where we go really deep into Matt Murdock the lawyer and get to see what his life is like. If that’s done right and he really gets his hands dirty with that world… I think there’s something quite interesting about that, to spend a lot of time in a superhero’s day-to-day life and you really earn the moments when he suits up.”

He adds that he has not seen a script — not that he could say if he had — so this is speculation. As is his instinct that Daredevil probably won’t end up as covered in blood as he used to on Netflix. “It will be dark but it probably won’t be as gory,” he says. “We’ve done that. Let’s take the things that really worked, but can we broaden? Can we appeal to a slightly younger audience without losing what we’ve learned about what works?”

Do you think Daredevil can maintain its appeal on Disney+? Let us know in comments!

Recommended Reading: Daredevil Omnibus Vol. 1

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.