Harley Quinn Special Casts Williams and Brunson as Hawkman and Hawkgirl

Primetime’s latest will-they-or-won’t-they romantic pairing is celebrating Valentine’s Day in the DC Universe. Deadline has confirmed that Abbott Elementary co-stars Tyler James Williams and Quinta Brunson are both lending their voices to Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special on HBO Max as Hawkman and Hawkgirl, respectively.

Brunson and Williams star on Abbott Elementary as Janine Teagues and Gregory Eddie, two teachers who work at an underfunded Philadelphia public school and spend their days navigating the ups and downs of the modern educational system. Both performers have won several awards for their work on the series, especially Brunson, who created the show in 2021. Brunson also executive produces the show with Harley Quinn co-creators Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker, so it’s easy to see how she and Williams landed their roles in the upcoming special.

“As a Harley Quinn fan, I’m thrilled to lend my voice to the special and to team up with my Abbott Elementary creative partners, Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker and co-star Tyler James Williams for this fun episode,” said Brunson in a statement.

Williams added, “Harley Quinn is such a brilliant series and it is an honor to lend my voice to this special. I think the cameo is something both Abbott Elementary and DC fans will enjoy.”

The new special primarily follows Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy as they celebrate their very first Valentine’s Day as a couple in Gotham City. However, viewers will check in with some other DC power couples over the course of the episode’s 44-minute runtime, including Brunson and Williams’ winged superheroes. But don’t expect them to get a lot of screentime—Deadline describes their appearance as “a brief cameo” which, judging by the first photo of their characters, might poke fun at Abbott Elementary’s mockumentary style in deliciously meta fashion. Regardless, this could always open the door for more guest spots in Harley Quinn‘s upcoming fourth season.

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special hits HBO Max this Thursday, February 9.

