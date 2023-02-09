Harley Quinn Producers Say Kite Man Spinoff is Still On

Nearly a year ago, HBO Max officially ordered a Harley Quinn spinoff starring Matt Oberg as Kite Man, a hapless Batman villain who recurred during the first two seasons of the show. While several DC projects have been dropped since James Gunn and Peter Safran took over DC Studios, Harley Quinn showrunners Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern have confirmed that the new show is still happening.

Via Variety, Halpern said that Kite Man’s series will be run by Harley Quinn scribe Dean Lorey and Katie Rich, whom he described as “an amazing comedy writer.” He also compared the tone of the show to the newly released Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special.

“The Kite Man series is gonna hit some of the same vibes that the special does,” noted Halpern. “It gets out there. It goes for it. They’ve done such a good job of making Kite Man and Golden Glider lovable doofuses. Pat and I pitched Harley as ‘It’s Mary Tyler Moore with a psycho killer at the front.’ But we’ve always talked about the The Kite Man show as Cheers… but for B-list supervillains.”

Kite Man’s spinoff was previously reported to be called Noonan’s, which is the name of the supervillain dive bar from Harley Quinn. Kite Man and his new girlfriend, Golden Glider, take over the bar in the new show. It’s unclear how many characters from the original series will be featured in Noonan’s. However, Harley and Ivy will reportedly guest star in the first episode.

Schumacker and Halpern are stepping aside from Harley Quinn ahead of season 4. But they also praised incoming showrunner Sarah Peters and teased her plans for the new season.

“Sarah writes Ivy like no one else, and season 4 will explore Ivy more than we have,” said Schumacker. “There’s her new role with the Legion of Doom. There’s something Justin and I would not have immediately gone toward — I’m trying not to spoil anything — but she did an amazing job… Her grasp of Ivy and her ideas are things we certainly would would never think of, and I’m really excited for people to to get to see that.”

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special is now streaming. However, HBO Max hasn’t set a date for Harley Quinn season 4 or Noonan’s.

