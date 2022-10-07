Harley Quinn Gets a Valentine’s Day Special in February 2023

The latest season of Harley Quinn was a bit shorter than previous seasons of the hit animated series, with 10 episodes instead of the usual 13. But fortunately, viewers won’t have to wait until season 4 for more Harley and Ivy. The show just announced plans to release a new Valentine’s Day special in February 2023.

According to TVLine, the episode is titled Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special, and it will show Harley and Poison Ivy celebrating their very first V-Day as DC’s newest power couple. But don’t expect them to be only ones getting some action next year. The official logline promises to reveal “how the rest of the ragtag crew spends the gushiest, mushiest, most romantic day of the year.” In other words, fans will get to check in on several other DC characters and see whether they spend time with their significant others or strike out and spend the night alone.

You can check out the series’ announcement below.

I need a new pair of shorts because @hbomax just announced we’re getting a VALENTINE’S DAY SPECIAL! It’s coming out February 2023 and I need to figure out what to WEAR, what to get MY VALENTINE and what we’re going to EAT! pic.twitter.com/zKSIWLMIa6 — Harley Quinn (@dcharleyquinn) October 7, 2022

Kaley Cuoco and Lake Bell will headline the special as Harley and Ivy, respectively. The voice cast also features several other members of the Harley Quinn family, including Alan Tudyk (Joker and Clayface), Matt Oberg (Kite Man), James Wolk (Superman), Natalie Morales (Lois Lane), Chris Diamantopoulos (Aquaman), James Adomian (Bane), Jim Rash (The Riddler), Vanessa Marshall (Wonder Woman), Rachel Dratch (Nora Freeze), and Michael Ironside (Darkseid). New cast members include Janet Varney, Leila Birch, Tyler James Williams, Josh Helman, and Casey Wilson. However, their characters haven’t been revealed yet.

A few other names are noticeably missing from the call sheet, including Ron Funches (King Shark), Christoper Meloni (Commissioner Gordon), and J.B. Smoove (Frank the Plant). It’s also somewhat odd to not see Diedrich Bader and Sanaa Lathan back as Batman and Catwoman. But since Harley Quinn season 3 ended with Bruce Wayne getting arrested for tax evasion, we probably won’t be checking in on them until season 4 arrives at an unspecified date in the future .

Are you excited to watch the Harley Quinn Valentine’s Day special next year? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Harley Quinn The Rebirth: Deluxe Collection Vol. 1

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.