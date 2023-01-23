Harley Quinn Valentine’s Day Special Trailer Shows Gotham Feeling the Love

It’s Valentine’s Day in Gotham City and love is in the air…literally. The latest season of Harley Quinn didn’t hold back on its risqué depiction of Harley and Poison Ivy’s blossoming romance. But as it turns out, there were still plenty of boundaries to push. The first trailer for Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special has arrived, and that subtitle couldn’t be more accurate. Because although the special is still more than two weeks away, it may already be the raunchiest addition to HBO Max’s streaming library.

As the titular holiday approaches, Ivy makes it clear that she only wants a “low-key” night on the town. But since this goes against everything Harley stands for, she can’t help try to give her main squeeze a debaucherous evening she’ll never forget, especially in the bedroom. Eventually, their raucous lovemaking causes Ivy’s pheromones to spread throughout the whole city, turning Gotham into the site of the biggest orgy that the DC Universe has ever seen.

Regardless, Harley and Ivy aren’t the only ones celebrating. Several of Harley Quinn’s other power couples get in on the action as well, including Kite-Man and Golden Glider; Riddler and Clock King; and Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle, the latter of whom visits her boyfriend in jail following his arrest for tax evasion. Even Darkseid has found a lover. Unfortunately, not everyone is so lucky. Bane is among the few characters without a date of his own, which prompts him to seek counsel from the Demon, Etrigan, and eventually leads him to dabble in some good old fashioned BDSM.

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special will premiere on HBO Max on February 9.

Will you be tuning in to watch the special next month? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Harley Quinn The Rebirth: Deluxe Collection Vol. 1

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.