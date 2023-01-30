Showtime Cancels Let the Right One In, Merges With Paramount+

There are big changes ahead for Showtime, as the premium cable network is slated to merge with its corporate sibling, Paramount+. But in the meantime, that means three Showtime dramas are getting the axe ahead of the merger. Via Deadline, the casualties are Let the Right One In, American Gigolo, and Three Women.

Let the Right One In was only loosely based on the hit 2004 novel by John Ajvide Lindqvist, as well as the Swedish and American film adaptations that followed. Demián Bichir headlined the series as Mark Kane, a father who was seeking to cure his 12-year-old daughter, Eleanor Kane (Madison Taylor Baez), from her transformation into a vampire. However, Deadline notes that the series will be shopped to other outlets. So it may get another season if it gets picked up.

The biggest surprise among the cancellations was Three Women, which hadn’t even premiered yet. It had already been filmed, and it boasted a cast that included Shailene Woodley, Betty Gilpin, DeWanda Wise, and Gabrielle Creevy. Like Let the Right One In, it will also be shopped around.

As for the merger, the new name of the premium cable outlet and the streaming service will be Paramount+ with Showtime. However, Showtime’s original programming and movies will only be available on the premium tier.

“Showtime has captivated audiences for decades with ambitious original series that defined premium content and fandom,” said Paramount’s Bob Bakish in a statement. “Its name will always stand for critically acclaimed, groundbreaking entertainment and creative excellence. Now, with Showtime’s content integrated into our flagship streaming service, and select Paramount+ originals joining the linear offering, Paramount+ will become the definitive multiplatform brand in the streaming space — and the first of its kind to integrate streaming and linear content in this way.”

The Paramount+ and Showtime merger will go into effect later this year. But a specific date was not announced.

What do you think about the latest developments at Showtime and Paramount+? Let us know in the comment section below!

