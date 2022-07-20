Paramount Moves A Quiet Place: Day One To March 2024

The next installment of Paramount’s A Quiet Place saga has been hit with yet another delay. Earlier this year, the studio announced that its upcoming prequel film, which is now called A Quiet Place: Day One, would hit theaters on September 22, 2023. But according to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will now arrive six months later on March 8, 2024.

Paramount revealed the film’s official title during its CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas back in April. Rather than a serve as a direct sequel to 2018’s A Quiet Place and last year’s Part II, the spinoff will wind the clock back to the beginnings of Earth’s invasion by blind aliens who hunt by sound, forcing humanity to reduce its sonic footprint. It will also focus on an entirely new group of survivors. Michael Sarnoski (Pig) is writing and directing Day One based on an idea from John Krasinski, who directed the first two films. Krasinski is also working on the new movie as a producer.

Initially, Paramount hoped to release Day One on March 31, 2023. But once Sarnoski replaced original director Jeff Nichols (who left the project last October), the studio moved the film to its previous September date. The fall release window seemed like a perfect fit, given the looming Halloween season. Regardless, the franchise should feel right at home in the spring. After all, Krasinski’s first Quiet Place entry proved to be a huge success when it opened in April 2018, earning $341 million against a $17 million budget.

Other upcoming Paramount releases are moving around on the studio’s calendar as well. Krasinski’s next directorial effort, simply titled IF, is shifting from November 17, 2023 to May 24, 2024. And of course, Krasinski is also directing A Quiet Place Part III, which will reportedly bow sometime in 2025.

How do you feel about the film’s latest delay? Let us know in the comment section below!

