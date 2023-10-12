Star Trek: Prodigy Revived at Netflix Following Paramount+ Cancellation

The animated series Star Trek: Prodigy is boldly going to Netflix following its abrupt cancellation at Paramount+.

According to Deadline, Netflix has acquired the streaming rights to Star Trek: Prodigy in the United States and most international territories as part of a deal with CBS Studios. The animated Star Trek show’s existing first season will arrive on the platform sometime later this year. Prodigy Season 2, which is currently in production, will premiere on Netflix in 2024.

A co-production with Nickelodeon, Star Trek: Prodigy originally premiered on Paramount+ in October 2021. The show’s first season was split into two parts, and ultimately concluded in December 2022. Earlier this year, Paramount+ removed Prodigy Season 1 from its platform as part of a larger content purge. The streamer also pulled the plug on the already-commissioned Season 2. Thanks to Netflix, however, the continued adventures of the USS Protostar’s ragtag crew will see the light of day after all.

That said, the Netflix deal does exclude, Canada, the Nordics, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. CTV.ca and the CTV App carry Star Trek: Prodigy in Canada. SkyShowtime carries the show in the the other mentioned territories.

What is Star Trek: Prodigy about?

The story of Star Trek: Prodigy begins in the year 2383 — five years after the USS Voyager returned to Earth in the series finale of Star Trek: Voyager. The animated series centers on a group of young aliens who take command of the abandoned USS Protostar in an attempt to make it from the Delta Quadrant to the Alpha Quadrant. They are joined by a training hologram of Capt. Kathryn Janeway, with Voyager lead Kate Mulgrew reprising her iconic role.

Prodigy’s upcoming second season sees the young crew join the real Janeway — now an admiral — aboard the USS Voyager-A. Their mission: locate the original crew of the Protostar.