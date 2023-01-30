Netflix Reveals the First Look at Live-Action One Piece Series

We can officially mark 2023 as the year that Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat pirate gang will embark on their maiden live-action voyage. Now that the dust has settled from its ill-fated Cowboy Bebop remake, Netflix has revealed an early look at its upcoming One Piece series in the form of some visually striking new key art that confirms the show’s imminent debut.

The streaming service actually released two new promotional images for the series, which is based Eiichiro Oda’s acclaimed manga of the same name. The first pic shows Luffy himself (played by Iñaki Godoy), wearing his signature straw hat and red vest combo. Unfortunately, we can’t see his face. But his fist is raised high in the sky, offering the slightest tease of his body’s rubbery texture.

As a bonus, Netflix has launched the official page for the series on its website and app that provides additional looks at its supporting cast. Surrounding Luffy are members of his pirate crew, most of whom fans of the original manga (and its subsequent anime adaptation) should be able to recognize, even with their backs turned away from the camera. From left to right are Sanji (Taz Skylar), Nami (Emily Rudd), Usopp (Jacob Gibson), and Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu Arata). And sitting proudly before them is their vessel-of-choice, the Going Merry, faithfully re-created from the source material. The only major difference is that the sheep’s head at the bow of the ship has its mouth open instead of closed.

Other cast members include McKinley Belcher III, Morgan Davies, Aidan Scott, Vincent Regan, Jeff Ward, Craig Fairbrass, Langley Kirkwood, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Chioma Umeala, and Steven Ward.

Matt Owens and Steven Maeda are One Piece‘s showrunners and executive producers. Netflix is producing the series alongside Tomorrow Studios (the same outfit behind Cowboy Bebop) and Shueisha, which published the manga.

