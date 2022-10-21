Halia Abdel-Meguid Will Write Netflix’s Live-Action Death Note Series

Netflix’s last attempt at a live-action Death Note movie wasn’t exactly a hit with fans of the original manga or the anime series in 2017. Regardless, the streaming service is moving ahead with a new adaptation. But instead of a film, the new version will take the form of a TV series. And according to Deadline, Halia Abdel-Maguid has joined the show as a writer and executive producer.

Created by writer Tsugumi Ohba and artist Takeshi Obata, Death Note was originally released as a manga serial between 2003 and 2006. The story introduced Light Yagami, a teenager who discovers the titular notebook that allows its user to kill people by writing their names in its pages. Japanese animation studio Madhouse later developed its own anime adaptation, which aired 37 episodes from 2006 until 2007.

Apparently, Abdel-Meguid is a “longtime fan” of the Death Note franchise, which hopefully bodes well for her ability to do the story justice. She is currently working as a writer on Hulu’s upcoming adaptation of The Devil in the White City. Previously, she worked on Crypt TV’s 2019 web series, Miss Annity.

Death Note is one of several projects hailing from Upside Down Pictures, the new production company launched by Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer earlier this year. In fact, Abdel-Meguid is already working with the Duffers on another Upside Down production. She recently came on board their long-in-the-works adaptation of Stephen King and Peter Straub’s The Talisman as a writing consultant.

Adam Wingard (Godzilla vs. Kong) directed the 2017 Death Note film, which starred Nat Wolff as Light. Willem Dafoe also lent his voice to the film as Ryuk, the demonic Shinigami and original owner of the Death Note. Wingard isn’t involved with the new adaptation. But several of its producers are, including executive producers Dan Lin and Roy Lee. Jonathan Eirich and Miri Yoon are also returning as co-producers.

Are you excited to see what Abdel-Maguid brings to the Death Note saga? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Death Note (All-in-One Edition)



We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. Also. However.