Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 Is Written, Ready to Film When Strikes End

Following the successful release of the live-action One Piece series, executive producer Becky Clements has offered an important update on the hit Netflix adaptation’s future. Even though Netflix hasn’t announced its Season 2 renewal, Clements confirmed that the scripts for the next installment of One Piece has already been written. Once the strikes end, she believes that there’s a possibility that Season 2 filming would be shorter than what they’ve done in Season 1.

“We’ve got scripts ready.” Clements said in an interview with Variety. “Realistically, hopefully, a year away, if we move very quickly, and that is a possibility. Somewhere between a year and 18 months, we could be ready for air.”

Who’s the cast of One Piece?

Netflix’s One Piece is based on Eiichiro Oda’s hit ongoing manga of the same name. The live-action cast consists of Iñaki Godoy as Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Skylar as Sanji. They are joined by Peter Gadiot as Shanks, Morgan Davies as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Alvida, Aidan Scott as Helmeppo, Jeff Ward as Buggy, McKinley Belcher III as Arlong, Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff, Vincent Regan as Garp, Steven Ward as Mihawk, and more.

The series is written and executive produced by showrunner Steven Maeda and Matt Owens. It centers around rubber man Monkey D. Luffy, an up-and-coming pirate who dreams of becoming the King of the Pirates by obtaining the legendary treasure called One Piece. Season 1 will cover the East Blue Saga from the manga and anime, which features Luffy assembling his Straw Hat crew.