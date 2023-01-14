Snowpiercer Season 4 Won’t Air on TNT

The cast and crew of Snowpiercer need a new station to pull into for the show’s last ride. The series’ fourth and final season was expected to hit TNT sometime this year. But Deadline now reports that the network has passed on airing the remaining episodes. In short, this leaves the show without a home until the producers can find another one.

Based on the critically-acclaimed Bong Joon-ho film of the same name (which itself was based on the French graphic novel Le Transperceneige), Snowpiercer follows the passengers onboard the namesake train, which continually circles the Earth nearly 10 years after a failed climate experiment turned the world into a frozen wasteland. The series premiered in 2020 and features cast that includes Daveed Diggs, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Rowan Blanchard and Roberto Urbina, and Sean Bean. Season 3 previously concluded in March of last year, with production on season 4 finishing in August.

Snowpiercer season 4 was going to mark the end of scripted content on TNT, whose parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, is looking to take the network in new directions. But with this latest development, that era is coming to an end sooner than we thought. Regardless, Tomorrow Studios isn’t giving up on the Snowpiercer franchise just yet. In addition to the show’s final season, the studio also intends to shop potential spinoffs to other networks as well. These include plans for both a prequel and sequel series.

“We can confirm that TNT will not air season four of Snowpiercer,” a spokesperson for the network said in a new statement. “This was a difficult decision, but our admiration for the talented writers, actors and crew who brought Snowpiercer’s extraordinary post-apocalyptic world to life remains strong. We have been working collaboratively with the producers since last year to help the series find a new home where fans can continue to enjoy the compelling story and exceptional visual experience. We look forward to working with them on future projects.”

Deadline notes that WBD (and its controversial CEO, David Zaslav), likely scrapped the new season for tax write-off purposes. Unfortunately, this is also the latest example of an unsettling new trend brewing throughout the industry as a whole, where networks and streaming services have been reversing earlier decisions to renew certain programs. Just this week, the same thing happened with Netflix’s Inside Job, which was cancelled despite having already been ordered for season 2. Likewise, AMC recently scrapped plans for a second season of 61st Street, which had also finished shooting.

Do you think Snowpiercer can find a home elsewhere? Let us know in the comment section below!

