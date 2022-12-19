Loki, Ahsoka, Peter Pan Teased in Disney+ 2023 Preview Reel

It’s not a lot, but we’ll take it. Loki, Ahsoka, Peter Pan and Wendy and more get teased in a new preview reel for Disney+ 2023 offerings. It’s all very quick — Loki shows us a casually dressed Sylvie listening to music, and a scene of Owen Wilson’s Mobius taking Loki to task for appearing as three of himself. But it’s new footage, so we’ll take it.

Our first look at Ahsoka consists of little more than a close-up of Ahsoka herself, while the inclusion of The Mandalorian season 3 features footage we’ve already seen. It’s hard to tell what’s new with Secret Invasion. But perhaps freeze-framing fans can glean some clues. As for Peter Pan and Wendy, David Lowery’s live-action remake of the animated film looks like it could be as different from the source as his Pete’s Dragon. It’s certainly not a visual recreation in the way this year’s Pinocchio was.

Take a look below:

Sorry, but that shot of Riri Williams as Ironheart comes from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and not her own series, yet. Though it surprises nobody to learn that Wakanda Forever will come to Disney+ in 2023, it’s good to have it reiterated.

What do you think of the highlight reel? Let us know in comments.

