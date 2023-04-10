A Very Spoilery Peter Pan and Wendy Trailer Shows a Lot

Spoilers might not really be an issue when it comes to a story as familiar as Peter Pan. Anyone who actually has grown up more than its child protagonists knows the tale, and probably the Disney cartoon specifically too. If somehow you haven’t, and don’t want to, be warned that the new trailer for Peter Pan and Wendy shows scenes from throughout the story, including some that clearly happen towards the end. Presumably, Disney+ counts on the lure being fans curious how the key beats are restaged, rather than any kind of surprise.

Director David Lowery previously remade Pete’s Dragon by making it very different indeed. Peter Pan’s a whole different ballgame, though, with a much more familiar story. While it looks to have Lowery’s general nature-heavy fantasy aesthetic, audiences will recognize much of it nonetheless. The night flight over London, the levitating boat, the Tick-Tock Croc, and of course Captain Hook all look much as they should. Considering the last time Peter Pan appeared in a Disney+ movie it was as the corpulent villain of Rescue Rangers, this feels more on-brand.

Take a look in the player below:

Peter Pan and Wendy stars stars Jude Law, Alexander Molony, Ever Anderson, Yara Shahidi, Alyssa Wapanatâhk, Joshua Pickering Jacobi Jupe, Molly Parker, Alan Tudyk, and Jim Gaffigan. It begins streaming April 28 on Disney+

What do you make of this revamped Peter Pan? Let us know in comments.

Recommended Purchase: Peter Pan (Feature)

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.