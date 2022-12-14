Amazon Reveals The Rings of Power’s Full Directing Team For Season 2

The next season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is bringing on some new behind-the-scenes talent to continue the story of Sauron’s re-emergence. Amazon has just announced that Charlotte Brändström is returning to lead The Rings of Power‘s directing team in season 2. She will also be joined by series newcomers Sanaa Hamri and Louise Hooper.

As the most seasoned member of the team, Brändström will helm four of the new season’s eight episodes. Previously, Brändström directed two of season 1’s most visually striking chapters—the sixth episode, “Udûn,” which depicted the battle for the Southlands, and its follow-up episode, “The Eye,” which revealed the origins of Mordor. Some of Brändström’s earlier credits include episodes of The Witcher and Jupiter’s Legacy for Netflix.

Meanwhile, Hamri and Hooper will direct their own blocks consisting of two episodes each. Over the years, Hamri has lent her filmmaking expertise to shows like Empire and Shameless. She is also an accomplished music video director, having collaborated with a wide range of pop and R&B artists including Mariah Carey, Prince, and Nicki Minaj. Hamri made her feature directorial debut in 2006 with Something New and has since helmed two other films: 2008’s The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 and 2010’s Just Wright.

Hooper most recently directed The Sandman’s first season finale. Similar to Brändström, she has also helmed two Witcher episodes from the show’s second season. Additionally, Hooper is known for working on British dramas like Flesh and Blood and Cheat. It’s also worth noting that she and Hamri both currently have overall deals with Amazon Studios.

The Rings of Power finally started production on season 2 at the beginning of October. Earlier this month, Amazon also began sharing which new cast members we can expect to meet when the series returns. Foremost among these is Sam Hazeldine, who will replace Joseph Mawle as the Orcs’ leader, Adar. Unfortunately, Amazon still hasn’t announced a release date for the new episodes. But for now, all eight episodes of season 1 are available to stream on the platform.

Are you excited to see what these directors bring to the series? Let us know in the comment section below!

