The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Adds 8 More to Season 2

One might think nine would make a more appropriate number of cast additions to announce, given it’s the count of the original Fellowship, the Nazgul, and the Nine jeweled rings to come. But no, eight it is: and thus grows the cast of The Lord of the Rings: the Rings of Power season 2. As with the previous announcement, the series teased it out over its official Twitter:

Join us in welcoming Oliver Alvin-Wilson (@Oliver_A_Wilson) to the cast of #TheRingsOfPower! (1/8) pic.twitter.com/kchZH80Ldy — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) December 7, 2022



Wilson has appeared on Murder in Provence and The Bay.

Join us in welcoming Stuart Bowman (@stuartbowman) to the cast of #TheRingsOfPower! (2/8) pic.twitter.com/JGLqsCUaEC — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) December 7, 2022



A versatile actor who frequently plays multiple characters on the same show, Bowman is best known for Versailles.

Join us in welcoming Gavi Singh Chera to the cast of #TheRingsOfPower! (3/8) pic.twitter.com/Qdni0XmRYa — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) December 7, 2022



Chera last appeared on The Undeclared War and The Lazarus Project.

Join us in welcoming William Chubb to the cast of #TheRingsOfPower! (4/8) pic.twitter.com/tsJ4xCchUk — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) December 7, 2022



Chubb notably played Edmund in The Sandman episode 6.

Join us in welcoming Kevin Eldon (@ItsKevinEldon) to the cast of #TheRingsOfPower! (5/8) pic.twitter.com/7rerGINtrv — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) December 7, 2022



Eldon, who began his career in Truffaut’s 1966 Fahrenheit 451, has also been in the likes of Hot Fuzz, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and more recently played the Apparat on Shadow and Bone.

Join us in welcoming Will Keen to the cast of #TheRingsOfPower! (6/8) pic.twitter.com/77PEVHpu1Z — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) December 7, 2022



Keen plays Father/Cardinal/President MacPhail in His Dark Materials.

Join us in welcoming Selina Lo (@itsselinalo) to the cast of #TheRingsOfPower! (7/8) pic.twitter.com/iavwjngBvm — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) December 7, 2022



Lo recently made an impact as new Cenobite The Gasp in the Hellraiser reboot.

Join us in welcoming Calam Lynch (@CalamLynch94) to the cast of #TheRingsOfPower! (8/8) pic.twitter.com/ek8eMqx1DS — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) December 7, 2022



Lynch’s recent credits include Derry Girls and Bridgerton.

All the respective roles remain unannounced.

Are you excited to see any of these new cast members? Let us know in comments!

Recommended Reading: J.R.R. Tolkien 4-Book Boxed Set: The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.