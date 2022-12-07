The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Adds 8 More to Season 2

One might think nine would make a more appropriate number of cast additions to announce, given it’s the count of the original Fellowship, the Nazgul, and the Nine jeweled rings to come. But no, eight it is: and thus grows the cast of The Lord of the Rings: the Rings of Power season 2. As with the previous announcement, the series teased it out over its official Twitter:



Wilson has appeared on Murder in Provence and The Bay.



A versatile actor who frequently plays multiple characters on the same show, Bowman is best known for Versailles.



Chera last appeared on The Undeclared War and The Lazarus Project.



Chubb notably played Edmund in The Sandman episode 6.

Eldon, who began his career in Truffaut’s 1966 Fahrenheit 451, has also been in the likes of Hot Fuzz, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and more recently played the Apparat on Shadow and Bone.



Keen plays Father/Cardinal/President MacPhail in His Dark Materials.



Lo recently made an impact as new Cenobite The Gasp in the Hellraiser reboot.



Lynch’s recent credits include Derry Girls and Bridgerton.

All the respective roles remain unannounced.

Are you excited to see any of these new cast members? Let us know in comments!

