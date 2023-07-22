Invincible Releases Atom Eve Special, Announces Season 2 Premiere Date

The second season of Invincible flies onto Prime Video early this coming November.

Prime Video has released a new teaser trailer confirming that the next chapter in Mark Grayson’s animated journey will arrive on Friday, Nov. 3. The streamer has also revealed a number of new stills from the upcoming season ahead of its premiere this fall.

INVINCIBLE SEASON 2 TEASER TRAILER!!! New episodes November 3.

pic.twitter.com/ms1OBt869u — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) July 22, 2023

That said, Invincible fans actually won’t have to wait until November for new content. Prime Video has also released a 56-minute special episode delving into the origins of Samantha Eve Wilkins/Atom Eve. Check out the trailer and poster for the special below:

Invincible Atom Eve, a special episode, now available on Prime Video.



pic.twitter.com/1muYQvZmKV — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) July 22, 2023

Before Season 2 arrives, witness the rise of Samantha Eve Wilkins. INVINCIBLE ATOM EVE, a special origin story episode, drops tonight on @PrimeVideo and screens 10 p.m. PT at SDCC!!! pic.twitter.com/K3EHK5qa08 — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) July 22, 2023

The Atom Eve special’s official synopsis reads as follows: “In this special prequel episode, Samantha Eve Wilkins, aka Atom Eve, grows up out of place in her own family. When someone from her past re-enters her life, she discovers her tragic backstory and the origin and true potential of her powers.”

Invincible finally returns to Prime Video

Invincible is based on the Image/Skybound comic book series of the same name by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley. The adult animated series aired its eight-episode first season on Prime Video between March and April of 2021. Season 1 proved to be a massive critical and commercial success for the Amazon-owned streamer, which renewed Invincible for two additional seasons ahead of the finale.

Invincible Season 1 and the Atom Eve special are currently streaming on Prime Video. Season 2 premieres on Nov. 3.