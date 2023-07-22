Invincible Releases Atom Eve Special, Announces Season 2 Premiere Date

The second season of Invincible flies onto Prime Video early this coming November.
Prime Video has released a new teaser trailer confirming that the next chapter in Mark Grayson’s animated journey will arrive on Friday, Nov. 3. The streamer has also revealed a number of new stills from the upcoming season ahead of its premiere this fall.
That said, Invincible fans actually won’t have to wait until November for new content. Prime Video has also released a 56-minute special episode delving into the origins of Samantha Eve Wilkins/Atom Eve. Check out the trailer and poster for the special below:
The Atom Eve special’s official synopsis reads as follows: “In this special prequel episode, Samantha Eve Wilkins, aka Atom Eve, grows up out of place in her own family. When someone from her past re-enters her life, she discovers her tragic backstory and the origin and true potential of her powers.”
Invincible finally returns to Prime Video
Invincible is based on the Image/Skybound comic book series of the same name by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley. The adult animated series aired its eight-episode first season on Prime Video between March and April of 2021. Season 1 proved to be a massive critical and commercial success for the Amazon-owned streamer, which renewed Invincible for two additional seasons ahead of the finale.
Invincible Season 1 and the Atom Eve special are currently streaming on Prime Video. Season 2 premieres on Nov. 3.