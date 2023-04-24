Wheel of Time Announces New Additions For Season 2

Although The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is Amazon Prime Video’s flagship fantasy series, The Wheel of Time season 2 is still on the horizon. The show is based upon Robert Jordon’s fantasy novels of the same name, and it was featured during this weekend’s virtual JordanCon. Via Deadline, four new additions to the cast were announced: Maja Simonsen, Ragga Ragnars, Jay Duffy, and Rima Te Wiata.

Simonsen is a model turned actress who has had roles in Emily in Paris and The King’s Man. She will portray Chiad, Maiden of the Spear of the Stones River sept of the Goshien Aiel.

Before becoming an actress, Ragnars was an Olympic swimmer. However, she is probably best known in this country for her role as Gunnhild in the TV series, Vikings. She also voiced Tonna in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. In Wheel of Time season 2, Ragnars will portray Bain, the bonded first-sister to Simonsen’s Chiad.

Duffy’s first breakout role came on the soap opera Hollyoaks, before he landed a guest appearance on Vikings. He has also appeared in Derry Girls, My Left Nut, and Handsome Devil. His character in Wheel of Time is Dain Bornhald, “a high-ranking officer of the Children of the Light.”

Of the four newly announced cast members, Rima Te Wiata has had the longest career. In this country, she is likely best known for her role in Hunt for the Wilderpeople. She has also had parts in Housebound, Sons and Daughters, Shortland Streets, Shark in the Park, and many other shows. For Wheel of Time, she will play Sheriam Bayanar, “an influential Aes Sedai of the Blue Ajah.”

So far, Amazon Prime Video has not set a date for The Wheel of Time season 2.

