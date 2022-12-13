Netflix Cancels Warrior Nun After Two Seasons

Over the course of two seasons, Warrior Nun managed to build a loyal fanbase that dutifully binge-watched Ava Silva’s crusade against evil. Unfortunately, anyone hoping to see her fight even more demons is about to be disappointed. According to Deadline, Netflix has officially pulled the plug on Warrior Nun, halting any plans for a third season.

The series was based on writer/artist Ben Dunn’s manga-style comic of the same name. However, the TV show made a lot of changes to its source material. For example, the producers created a brand new protagonist in Ava, played by Portuguese actress Alba Baptista in her English-language debut. After waking up in a morgue with a mysterious artifact embedded in her back, Ava learns that she has been drafted into the Order of the Cruciform Sword, an ancient sect tasked with hunting demons on Earth. Along the way, she must also outrun competing forces from both Heaven and Hell who want to exploit her abilities to advance their own goals.

Simon Barry developed Warrior Nun and also served as its primary showrunner. Following Netflix’s announcement, he shared his reaction to the news on Twitter. You can read what he had to say below.

I’ve just found out that @netflix will not be renewing #WarriorNun – my sincere appreciation to all the fans who worked so hard to bring awareness to this series, and for the love you showed me, the cast and the whole production team. It was a privilege to be a part of this. pic.twitter.com/eZIBa4tJYm — Simon Barry (@SimonDavisBarry) December 13, 2022

Warrior Nun originally debuted in 2020 and received generally positive reviews from critics. After a two-year wait, the second season finally premiered on Netflix last month. Other cast members included Kristina Tonteri-Young, Lorena Andrea, Toya Turner, Tristán Ulloa, Thekla Reuten, Sylvia De Fanti, and William Miller.

