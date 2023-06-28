Warrior Nun Revived for Season 3 Following Netflix Cancellation

Warrior Nun creator Simon Barry has confirmed that the fan-favorite comic book adaptation is being revived for a new season following its cancellation at Netflix.

On Twitter, Barry announced that the #SaveWarriorNun campaign has proven successful. “Today I’m happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion and amazing efforts — #WarriorNun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine,” he wrote “More details to come! SOON! Thank-you!!” At the time of writing, it’s unknown which network/streaming service will be home to Warrior Nun Season 3.

Warrior Nun fans rallied to save the show

Warrior Nun is based on the superhero Warrior Nun Areala, who was created by Ben Dunn and appears in comic books published by Antarctic Press. Created for television by Barry, the live-action series stars Alba Baptista as Ava Silva. Ava is a 19-year-old quadriplegic orphan who gains supernatural abilities and joins the Order of the Cruciform Sword, an organization of battle-ready nuns.

Warrior Nun initially premiered on Netflix in July 2020, with its 10-episode first season releasing all at once. An eight-episode second season followed suit in November 2022. Amid uncertainty regarding its future, fans began calling on Netflix to renew the show for Season 3. However, this campaign ultimately fell on deaf ears — and it seemed as though Season 2’s cliffhanger ending would be left unresolved.

Despite the fan support, as well as strong reviews and viewership numbers, Netflix canceled Warrior Nun after two seasons in December 2022. Nevertheless, the #SaveWarriorNun campaign persisted, and Barry expressed his intent to find the show a new home. Evidently, his efforts have been rewarded. So, while details are still scarce for the time being, fans can rest easy knowing that Ava’s journey isn’t through just yet.

In the meantime, the first two seasons are currently streaming on Netflix.