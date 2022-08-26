Netflix’s Resident Evil Series Gets Cancelled After One Season

Yet another Netflix original has gotten the axe after a single season. But considering some of the reviews it got, this one might be a mercy killing. According to Deadline, the streaming service has officially pulled the plug on its Resident Evil series.

Resident Evil debuted its eight-episode first season last month and featured Lance Reddick as Albert Wesker, one of the main villains from the original video games. However, the show made several notable changes to the character’s backstory, and cast him in a more sympathetic light by giving him two daughters: Jade (Ella Balinska) and Billie (Adeline Rudolph). The series began with Wesker moving his family to New Raccoon City, a planned community in South Africa founded by Albert’s employers at the Umbrella Corporation. Although the city is designed to be a modern utopia, it isn’t long before its inhabitants are endangered by the company’s shady experiments.

The series was also notable for bouncing between two separate timelines. The main story took place in 2036, 14 years after the T-virus began decimating the human race. Meanwhile, flashback scenes set in 2022 recounted the early days of the outbreak, with Tamara Smart and Siena Agudong playing younger versions of Jade and Billie, respectively. Andrew Dabb (Supernatural) served as Resident Evil’s showrunner and executive producer. Additional cast members included Adeline Rudolph, Paola Nuñez, Ahad Raza Mir, Connor Gosatti, and Turlough Convery.

As with previous adaptations, critics weren’t kind to Netflix’s re-imagining of the Resident Evil mythos. Many reviews felt the series didn’t take full enough advantage of the franchise’s horror roots. Specifically, creatures like zombie dogs and lickers were given limited screen time. Other reviews claimed the show fell victim to clichés and predictability. Regardless, the fan response was far more scathing. The series currently has an audience score of 27% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Are you sad to hear that Resident Evil won’t be getting a second season on Netflix? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Resident Evil, Vol. 1: The Marhawa Desire

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. Also. However. Additionally. Regardless. Also. However. Additionally. Regardless. Also. However. Additionally. Regardless. Also. However. Additionally. Regardless.