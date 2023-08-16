Warrior Nun: Canceled Netflix Series Returning as a Movie Trilogy

The fantasy drama series Warrior Nun is officially set to return as a trilogy of feature films following its cancellation at Netflix.

Back in June, Warrior Nun creator Simon Barry announced that the campaign to save the series had yielded results, though did not provide any additional details at the time. Per The Hollywood Reporter, however, Warrior Nun executive producer Dean English has now revealed that the comic book show is being revived as a series of three movies.

“I need to start by thanking all of you loyal fans. It’s because of you and your incredible energy that we keep pushing forward to make these stories. You guys really make it all worthwhile. So thank you so much for your continued support,” English said in a YouTube video. “I am very happy to announce that Warrior Nun is coming back as a trilogy of motion pictures. Once again, a trilogy of feature films. Three.”

Due to the ongoing strikes in Hollywood, English was unable to divulge any details regarding who else is attached to the movie. “One thing we need to touch on involves the strike in Hollywood involving actors and writers,” he said. “And it’s due to that, that we cannot make any announcements today on that front.”

Warrior Nun’s life, death, and resurrection

Warrior Nun is based on the superhero Warrior Nun Areala, who was created by Ben Dunn and appears in comic books published by Antarctic Press. Created for television by Barry, the live-action series stars Alba Baptista as Ava Silva. Ava is a 19-year-old quadriplegic orphan who gains supernatural abilities and joins the Order of the Cruciform Sword, an organization of battle-ready nuns.

Warrior Nun initially premiered its 10-episode first season on Netflix in July 2020. An eight-episode second season followed suit in November 2022. Amid uncertainty regarding its future, fans began calling on the streaming giant to renew the show for Season 3. This campaign ultimately fell on deaf ears, and Netflix pulled the plug on Warrior Nun the following December.

As previously mentioned, however, Barry announced earlier this year that the show had indeed been saved following continued fan support. While he didn’t disclose any details (likely because no deal had been finalized at the time), TVLine broke the news that the revival would take place someplace other than Netflix. The outlet also claimed that Warrior Nun’s second coming was likely to take the form of either a shortened third season or a standalone feature film. As it turns out, the superhero show ended up trading a third season for a trilogy of movies.

Warrior Nun Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Netflix.