Foundation Season 2 Teaser Takes a Leap of Faith

As Leah Harvey’s Salcor Hardin attempts a very dangerous-looking planetary re-entry, the world of Foundation continues to look as epic as ever. In the next season of the Isaac Asimov adaptation which spans a millennium, the Second Crisis begins. And though the show adapts liberally from the books, that most likely means the Seldon Crisis of Religion. So it’s not just Salcor taking a literal leap of faith in the pod, but all of Foundation season 2, in a larger sense.

Take a look at the new teaser below:

The Crisis of Religion involves, in the books at least, the Kingdom of Anacreon attempting to conquer the Foundation to seize its technological resources. In anticipation of such a move, the Foundation seeded a belief among the general population that their science was magic, derived from religious faith, and to oppose it sinful. Thus would the population resist their leaders in starting such a war.

The official TV synopsis says only that, “Based on Isaac Asimov’s award-winning stories, the monumental adaptation of Foundation chronicles a band of exiles on their unprecedented journey to rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire. Crucial individuals transcending space and time are faced with deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.”

Foundation season 2 stars Jared Harris as Dr. Hari Seldon; Emmy Award nominee Lee Pace as Brother Day; Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick; Leah Harvey as Salvor Hardin; Laura Birn as Demerzel; Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk; Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn; and Alfred Enoch as Raych. It premieres on Apple TV+ sometime this summer.

