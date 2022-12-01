Rosemarie DeWitt Cast as Hughie’s Mom in The Boys Season 4

As if spanking supes wasn’t draining enough, Jack Quaid’s Hughie Campbell will also have to navigate some intense family drama when The Boys returns for its fourth season. Amazon just announced that Rosemarie DeWitt is joining the cast of season 4 as Hughie’s long-lost mom. Additionally, Simon Pegg will be reprising his role as Hughie’s father, Hugh Sr.

DeWitt is best known for appearing in films like Rachel Getting Married, La La Land, and 2015’s Poltergeist remake. She also starred in all three seasons of Showtime’s United States of Tara from 2009 to 2011. Earlier this year, DeWitt played a supporting role in The Staircase on HBO Max. Her latest film, The Estate, also premiered in select theaters last month.

Pegg previously appeared as Hughie’s dad in four episodes of The Boys season 1 as a fun little nod to fans of the original comic book series, who might recall that artist Darick Robertson based his design for Hughie on Pegg’s likeness, right down to his Scottish background. Pegg briefly returned to the show in an episode of season 3 during a FaceTime call with Quaid’s character.

However, season 4 will mark the first time that viewers have seen or heard from Hughie’s mother. But don’t expect their reunion to be a happy one. The series previously established that she walked out on Hughie and his dad when he was just six years old. This turned out to be a major departure from the comics, which introduced Hughie’s parents as a happily married couple in the companion miniseries, Highland Laddie.

DeWitt isn’t the only new cast member joining The Boys today. In a follow-up tweet, the show also confirmed that Elliot Knight (Titans) and Rob Benedict (Supernatural) have also booked roles in season 4. Amazon isn’t sharing details about their characters yet. Regardless, they join other series newcomers like Valorie Curry (Firecraker), Susan Heyward (Sister Sage), and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. You can check out the announcement below.

Also, welcome Elliot Knight and Rob Benedict in roles that ain’t yer business just yet. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/bW1zffP9Sh — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) December 1, 2022

Amazon still hasn’t announced a release date for The Boys season 4

