The Boys Wraps Production on Season 4

Everybody grab a bucket, because it’s time to start mopping all the fake blood off the floor. Amazon Prime subscribers have been looking forward to The Boys‘ return ever since the show concluded its third season last summer. But new episodes appear to be right around the corner, as season 4 has finally wrapped production after an eight-month shoot. The news was announced in a characteristically over-the-top tweet from showrunner Eric Kripke, who also shared a few gruesome selfies featuring cast members Jack Quaid and Karen Fukuhara. You can view Kripke’s post below.

The Boys started production on its fourth season last August, just over a month after the season 3 finale aired. Plot details are still being kept under wraps. But presumably, viewers can expect resolutions to a number of ongoing storylines. That includes Butcher’s terminal diagnosis following his use of Temp V throughout the last season. The new episodes will also most likely follow the vice presidential campaign of Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), which now counts Homelander as one of its most high-profile supporters. As it happens, the unhinged leader of The Seven is more dangerous than ever after a crowd of onlookers cheered on his murder of a random civilian. Homelander’s actions also seemed to awaken something in his biological son, Ryan, whose own dark side is beginning to surface.

Season 4 will introduce a handful of new characters as well. These include a pair of fresh-faced supes named Firecracker and Sister Sage (played by Valorie Curry and Susan Heyward, respectively). Plus, Rosemary DeWitt is making her series debut as Hughie’s long-lost mom, while Jeffrey Dean Morgan has been cast in a mystery role. Cameron Crovetti, who has been playing Ryan since season 2, has also been promoted to series regular. And in spite of his character’s death in season 3, Kripke revealed to EW last summer that Nathan Mitchell will return to the series as a “whole new character” who takes on the mantle of Black Noir.

The Boys season 4 doesn’t have a premiere date yet. But before the new episodes drop, Amazon will air the series’ first live-action spinoff, Gen V. That show will also bow sometime this year.

