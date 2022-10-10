The Boys Season 4 Images Reveal Firecracker and Sister Sage

Season 4 of The Boys has been filming for less than two months. However, Amazon is already peeling back the curtain on two new supes joining the cast next year. As production continues in Toronto, Amazon Prime (via Variety) has given us our first look at Valorie Curry and Susan Heyward as Firecracker and Sister Sage, respectively. You can check out new photos of their characters below.

Costume designer Laura Jean Shannon, who was previously responsible for Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy outfit in season 3, also tackled the suits for both of these heroines. For Curry’s Firecracker, Shannon chose a blue camo pattern that extends to the pistol strapped to her hip. The Vought logo also appears in several different places, while the red trim and silver gauntlets add some extra “patriotic” flavor to the ensemble. Plus, her belt buckle is emblazoned with a gun and a stick of dynamite, hinting at the explosive nature of her powers.

Sister Sage, on the other hand, prefers a more muted color scheme than her fellow supe. Rather than a mask, Heyward’s character dons a set of brown-tinted sunglasses. Her torso also features an upside-down Eye of Providence, suggesting that her abilities are rooted in mysticism. It also looks as if her entire costume is inlaid with her very own “SS” logo.

Curry and Heyward both joined The Boys season 4 back in August. Unfortunately, Amazon neglected to share any additional info about their characters’ backgrounds or power sets. And the fact that neither supe seems to have appeared in Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s original comic book series made it difficult to speculate on the nature of their personalities. The producers insist that most of these details “will be kept under wraps until the season airs.” Regardless, these new images offer some clues about what we can expect once the new episodes finally arrive.

Firecracker and Sister Sage aren’t the only ones set to make a big splash when season 4 hits Amazon Prime. Cameron Crovetti (Ryan Butcher) has also been promoted to series regular after recurring in seasons 2 and 3. Additionally, Jeffrey Dean Morgan is joining the show in a mystery role.

Amazon hasn’t announced a release date for The Boys season 4.

What do you think of the costumes for Heyward and Curry’s characters? Give us your impressions in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Boys Omnibus Vol. 1

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally.