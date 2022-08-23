HBO Max Drops Batman: Caped Crusader Animated Series

The DC bloodbath at HBO Max began with the cancellation of the Batgirl movie, but it hasn’t stopped there. DC’s Strange Adventures anthology series was also a causality. And now, TVLine is reporting that the Batman: Caped Crusader animated series has been dropped by HBO Max. However, unlike the other DC shows and movies, Caped Crusader will be shopped around to other outlets.

Caped Crusader is reportedly a more mature take on the Batman mythos from The Batman director Matt Reeves and J.J. Abrams. Bruce Timm, one of the co-creators of Batman: The Animated Series, is also executive producing Caped Crusader alongside Abrams and Reeves. More recently, acclaimed comic book writer Ed Brubaker was recruited to join the show as a member of the creative team. Brubaker wrote numerous comics featuring Batman during his stint at DC. He also revitalized Catwoman in a run on her solo comic book series.

If HBO Max won’t run the show, the most likely homes for the series are probably Netflix, Apple TV+, and Amazon Prime Video. Netflix is already streaming The Sandman, an adaptation of one of DC’s most popular fantasy comics. That may give Netflix the edge in this contest. We can only assume that a bidding war may arise to land the next Batman animated series.

One of the other projects dropped by HBO Max today was Merry Little Batman. This stand-alone animated comedy features Bruce Wayne’s son, Damian Wayne, as the leading character. In this incarnation, Damian is only six-years-old and home alone on Christmas Eve. But when Wayne Manor is threatened, Damian takes up the mantle as “Little Batman” to save Christmas and himself. Like Caped Crusader, Merry Little Batman will also be shopped around for another outlet.

Where do you think these Batman projects will end up? Share your predictions in the comment section below!

