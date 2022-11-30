Terry Matalas Explains How Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Continues TNG

When Star Trek: Picard returns for its third season, many familiar actors from Star Trek: The Next Generation will reprise their roles for the Paramount+ series. Co-starring alongside Patrick Stewart, who plays Jean-Luc Picard, for season 3 will be LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge, Jonathan Frakes as William Riker, Gates McFadden as Beverly Crusher, Michael Dorn as Worf, Brent Spiner as Lore, and Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi. With these returning characters, showrunner Terry Matalas (via Den of Geek) explains why Star Trek: Picard season 3 will incorporate previous TNG storylines in the upcoming episodes.

“I just felt like Picard season three needed to feel like it fit into this universe,” Matalas said. “It was very important to me, first and foremost, that it treads new ground, but [also feel] like a continuation of the stories and arcs set up 30 years ago. There’s a fine line between fan service and just honoring the universe that you’re in. So, I just went full tilt at the things that mattered to me.”

Star Trek: Picard season 3 marks the final season of the series. However, the TNG reunion may open the door for more stories set in that universe. In the same interview, Frakes shared his thoughts about the future of TNG.

“As you’ll see by the end of the season, it’s ripe for a continuation of some version of what we’ve established in the show,” said Frakes. “Not more Picard, but certainly, Next Gen is alive and well.”

Star Trek: Picard premieres February 16, 2023, on Paramount+.

Which character from TNG are you most excited to see in Star Trek: Picard? Leave your thoughts in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Star Trek: The Next Generation: Through The Mirror

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.