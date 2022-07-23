Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Teaser Brings the TNG Cast Back Together

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Teaser Brings the TNG Cast Back

It’a been over twenty years since the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation shared the screen together. But in Star Trek: Picard season 3, the former crew of the Enterprise-D is coming back. During the Star Trek Universe panel at Comic-Con, Paramount+ unveiled a new teaser for season 3 that offers a glimpse at how the TNG cast has changed since we last saw them.

While Riker and Troi have already appeared in Picard, This is the first time we’ve seen Geordi, Worf, and Dr. Crusher since the end of Star Trek: Nemesis. And Worf in particular sounds a bit bitter about the events that have happened since then.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

To go with that teaser, Paramount+ shared new character posters for Picard, Riker, Troi, Worf, Crusher, Geordi, Seven of Nine, and Raffi.

1/8 Jean-Luc Picard

2/8 William Riker



3/8 Deanna Troi

4/8 Worf



5/8 Geordi La Forge

6/8 Beverly Crusher



7/8 Raffi Musiker

8/8 Seven of Nine

One notable missing member of the cast is Brent Spiner, who will appear in Picard season 3. But since Data was definitively killed off at the end of Picard season 1, Spiner is either playing Altan Inigo Soong, or another member of the Soong family.

Star Trek: Picard season 3 will premiere in 2023.

What do you think about the new teaser and posters? Let us know in the comment section!

Recommended Reading: Star Trek: The Next Generation: Through The Mirror

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. TNG cast