Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Featurette Teases More Yuletide Hijinks

Some of you probably don’t want to hear the word “Christmas” until December 1. But like it or not, the holiday season is right around the corner, and so is the return of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. In just one week, Peter Quill and his gang of cosmic misfits will make their small-screen debut in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and spread Yuletide cheer to Disney+ subscribers everywhere. And ahead of its release, Marvel has gifted us with a new featurette that reveals how the special came to be.

The video includes new insights from Kevin Feige along with writer/director James Gunn and Star-Lord himself, Chris Pratt. With a number of small-screen hits under their belt, Marvel is no stranger to the streaming realm at this point. But surprisingly, Feige claims that the Guardians special was “the very first thing ever conceived” by Marvel for the platform.

Gunn apparently came up with the idea during production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, more than two years before Disney+ actually launched in late 2019. Feige also shared that it didn’t take long for Gunn to figure out the story. In fact, he was able to crank out the script in just three days.

You can watch the featurette in the player below.

The special seems poised to deliver more of the same lighthearted charm that turned both Guardians movies into blockbuster hits. A lot of this is indebted to Gunn, who fount it “joyful” to shoot the special with his extended Marvel family. Pratt also indicated that the cast and crew had just as much fun behind the scenes as they did in front of the camera. He even predicted that the special could become an annual holiday fixture in every Marvel fan’s household.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special hits Disney+ on November 25.

