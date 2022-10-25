The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Trailer Brings the Team Back To Earth

After earning rave reviews for Werewolf by Night earlier this month, Marvel is taking another stab at holiday-themed programming. This time, it’s the Guardians of the Galaxy’s turn to ring in the looming Yuletide festivities. The team isn’t slated to make its big-screen return until next summer. But to get fans ready for their last mission together, Marvel has released the first trailer for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. You can check it out for yourself below.

The special picks up following the Guardians’ recent appearances in Avengers: Endgame and Thor: Love and Thunder. Sadly, Peter Quill is still struggling to come to terms with the loss of Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War. But in light of the approaching Christmas season, his teammates decide to cheer him up by visiting his home planet in search of the perfect gift. Their journey brings them all the way to sunny Los Angeles, where they wander Hollywood Boulevard and partake in a variety of holiday traditions. Fittingly enough, these include everything from ugly Christmas sweaters to drunken bar crawls.

However, the trailer saves its biggest surprise for last. Ever since his first appearance in Marvel’s original Guardians of the Galaxy film, Peter has sung the praises of his favorite movie, Footloose, and its “great hero,” Kevin Bacon. So naturally, Drax and Mantis hatch a plan to give Peter the opportunity to meet his idol face to face. Bacon, who last visited the Marvel Universe in 2011 when he played Sebastian Shaw in X-Men: First Class, appears in the upcoming special as himself. And while the existence of aliens is public knowledge in the MCU, he’s still not happy when a pair of extraterrestrial superheroes break into his Hollywood mansion and try to kidnap him.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will premiere on Disney+ on November 22.

