Andor’s First Two Episodes Will Air on ABC, FX, Freeform, and Hulu

Star Wars fans haven’t been able to stop talking about Andor since its first three episodes hit Disney+ in late September. Over the last nine weeks, the show has quickly become one of the platform’s best-reviewed original programs. But as the season finale approaches, non-subscribers will get a chance to sample its slow-burning narrative for themselves. Lucasfilm has announced that Andor’s first two episodes will air on several Disney-owned network TV stations starting next week. They will also be available to stream on Hulu for a limited time.

The same day that Andor’s finale hits Disney+ on Wednesday, November 23, viewers can tune into ABC to catch the show’s first two episodes starting at 9pm. FX and Freeform will subsequently air them at 9pm on Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25, respectively. With commercial breaks added in, the second episode should finish airing at around 10:30pm ET on all networks. But for those who prefer the commercial-free route, Hulu will stream both episodes from November 23 until December 7. You can check out the announcement below.

More are joining the Rebellion.

@ABCNetwork, @FXNetworks, @FreeformTV and @Hulu will air the first two episodes of #Andor starting 11/23. pic.twitter.com/fZyuzOP2kz — Star Wars | Andor & Tales of the Jedi On Disney+ (@starwars) November 14, 2022

Streaming services farming out their original series to more linear channels isn’t unheard of. In fact, it seems like a surefire way to drive up their subscriber numbers. Regardless, Andor is an interesting choice for Disney+ to offer as a gateway to their exclusive programming over alternative options like The Mandalorian or Obi-Wan Kenobi. The ongoing Rogue One spinoff is noticeably more “adult” in tone compared to other live-action Star Wars shows. But the series’ near-universal acclaim almost definitely played a role in the studio’s decision.

The penultimate episode of Andor hits Disney+ this Wednesday, November 16.

Will you be watching (or re-watching) the series’ first two episodes on TV next week? Let us know in the comment section below!

