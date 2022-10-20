Lupita Nyong’o Supports Marvel’s Decision to Not Recast T’Challa

It’s been over two years since the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman. And as a result of his passing, Marvel decided to not recast Boseman’s role of T’Challa in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It was, however, a divisive decision because of the character’s importance to the fans of the franchise, and the future of the MCU. Lupita Nyong’o, who plays Nakia, believes Marvel made the right call not recasting T’Challa and elaborated on her reasoning with The Hollywood Reporter.

“That is not the death of the Black Panther, that’s the whole point. It’s laying to rest [T’Challa] and allowing for real life to inform the story of the movies. I know that there are all sorts of reasons why people want him to be recast, but I don’t have the patience,” said Nyong’o. “I don’t have the presence of mind, or I don’t have the objectivity to argue with that. I don’t. I’m very biased.”

Boseman’s passing affected the entire cast and crew in the Black Panther franchise. By all accounts, Boseman carried the mantle of the franchise both on and off the set. Furthermore, Nyong’o praised Boseman’s leadership and explained how the irreplaceable actor brought out the best in her.

“He affected how I move in the world,” Nyong’o says. “But that’s the thing about Chadwick. Chadwick wasn’t trying to have everyone be like him. What he inspired was you to be your best self. So how I’m going to lead a set is nowhere near — I’m not that person. I’m not Chadwick at all. I’ll never be.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters on November 11.

