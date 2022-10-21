Charlie Cox Credits the Save Daredevil Campaign For His MCU Return

When Netflix cancelled Daredevil in 2018, the future of the character was in limbo. In fact, Charlie Cox was unsure if he would ever play Matt Murdock again. In response to the cancellation, fans rallied behind Cox and the show with the “Save Daredevil” campaign. After four years, the campaign paid off with the announcement of Cox’s return in Daredevil: Born Again. While speaking with Marvel.com, Cox expressed his gratitude for the campaign and thanked the fans for their support.

“There’s so much I want to say,” said Cox. “Whatever happens to my career going forward from this point on, I owe most of it to the ‘Save Daredevil’ campaign. That even when I had lost hope years ago, they did not, and they continued to campaign and support. And over the years, I’ve met many of them, and they’re such an enthusiastic, passionate crowd. Daredevil is such an amazing character. It’s been the great honor of my career to be offered that part and to be able to play him. I’ve had such fun with it. It’s changed my life irrevocably. And when the show came to an end, despite the disappointment of the journey ending, I felt like we’d done a good job, and we had an amazing time and we could only be grateful for what we’d had.”

Cox has previously hinted that Born Again will not be a continuation of the Netflix series. Regardless, we can still expect the return of at least one other cast member from the original show, with Vincent D’Onofrio reprising his role as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. With the series arriving in Phase 5, Cox is excited to return as he begins preparing for the 18-episode season.

“To be invited back and starting again, almost, it feels like a little bit like a dream,” added Cox. “It feels too good to be true. I’m so excited about the future. I can’t wait to get on the set from the first day of the new show. I’m already starting to train. As you know, I’m already starting to make plans in terms of living and training and having conversations with the writers and all of those things. So it’s starting to feel very real.”

Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on Disney+ in the spring of 2024.

