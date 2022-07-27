She-Hulk Head Writer Didn’t Believe They Would Get Charlie Cox

The Daredevil renaissance is in full-effect. Ever since his much-talked-about cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home last year, Charlie Cox’s MCU return has been the subject of endless rumors and speculation. But thankfully, his next appearance is much closer than we thought. Last weekend’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer ended with the familiar horned silhouette of Cox’s blind superhero dropping in on Jennifer Walters. Unfortunately, the scene was cut off before we could get a good look at his face. But while speaking with She-Hulk head writer and executive producer Jessica Gao, Collider was able to confirm that Cox is indeed returning as the Man Without Fear in the upcoming series.

Netflix memorably axed its Daredevil series in 2018. However, Marvel couldn’t start plotting Cox’s return until 2020 at the earliest due to a clause in their Netflix deal. Once that hurdle was cleared, pairing his character with She-Hulk seemed like a no-brainer. After all, Matt and Jen are both lawyers in Marvel’s comic book universe. Regardless, Gao wasn’t always sure that the studio would approve.

“I don’t think we ever, in a million years, thought that we would be allowed to use them,” said Gao. “Because we didn’t know what the status was of the character. And then, I can’t remember how, we got wind that he was coming back and that it was Charlie Cox, and we were like, ‘Wait, does that I mean we can use him? Are we allowed?’ And when they told us yeah, I mean, we couldn’t believe it, we thought we were being pranked.”

“We just kept writing him in,” continued Gao. “And we kept rolling with the story just thinking like, ‘Okay, any moment now they’re going to tell us we can’t use them. They made a mistake. They actually don’t have the rights.’ But it just kept [becoming] more and more real. And it was so hard to keep that secret!”

Beyond She-Hulk, Marvel has much bigger plans for Cox’s character. Cox will also lend his voice to the studio’s upcoming Spider-Man: Freshman Year animated series. But on the live-action side, Cox will also return for Marvel’s Echo as well as a new 18-episode series, Daredevil: Born Again. The later two shows will reunite Cox will his Daredevil co-star Vincent D’Onofrio, a.k.a. Wilson Fisk/Kingpin.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will premiere on Disney+ on August 17.

