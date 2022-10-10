Mother Mayhem Strikes In HBO Max’s Titans Season 4 Preview Scene

There’s less than a month before Titans returns to HBO Max for its fourth season, and fans at New York Comic Con were the first to see two new preview scenes from the upcoming episodes. Both scenes revolved around the team’s trek back to San Francisco being waylaid by villains. In the first clip, Franka Potente makes her debut as Mother Mayhem, and she absolutely wipes the floor with the team.

Nightwing (Brenton Thwaites) and Starfire (Anna Diop) really ought to be ashamed of themselves. They’ve had the Titans together for a few years now, and they still can’t fight as a team. Instead, they attack Mother Mayhem one at a time. As you can see below, this proves to be a disastrous strategy. Every power that they throw at her is used against them in turn.

The second preview scene features a glimpse of Titus Welliver’s Lex Luthor as he makes a very dramatic invitation to his “son,” Connor/Superboy (Joshua Orpin). There’s also a bit where Raven (Teagan Croft) and Beast Boy (Ryan Potter) imply that Tim Drake (Jay Lycurgo) is either gay or bisexual because of the way he refers to STAR Labs’ Bernard, who also happens to be his boyfriend in the comics.

Finally, there’s a teaser video that offers only a slight glimpse at this year’s big bad: Brother Blood (Joseph Morgan).

Two new episodes of Titans will kick off season 4 on Thursday, November 3 on HBO Max. New episodes will continue through December 1. The remaining six episodes of Titans season 4 are being held back for 2023.

