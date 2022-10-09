Mordor Rises in The Rings of Power Season Finale Trailer

If you were hoping to see fresh footage from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power coming out of New York Comic Con, then your hopes have been dashed. Instead, Amazon Prime Video’s Rings of Power season finale trailer is largely built from clips that we’ve seen before. However, it does promise that Mordor will rise, heroes will fall, and all will be revealed.

The key event revisited in this trailer is the transformation of the Southlands. Regardless of the assist from the army of Númenor, the people of the Southland had only a short victory against the orcs. The orcs’ true plan all along was to turn the Southlands into their new homeland: Mordor.

However, the trailer reminds viewers that there are still bigger threats in Middle-earth. Sauron’s identity has yet to be fully revealed, if he is in fact masquerading as one of the human characters. And there’s also a Balrog deep within the Earth that may menace elf and dwarf alike.

The season finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power hits Amazon Prime this Friday, October 14.

What did you think about the trailer? Let us know in the comment section below!

