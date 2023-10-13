Bloody Invincible Season 2 Poster Arrives Ahead of New Trailer Tomorrow

Ahead of a brand-new trailer coming tomorrow, Prime Video released a new poster for the upcoming second season of Invincible.

The poster was shared on the official Twitter account for Invincible with the caption, “Well, this poster has us in a puddle of EMOTIONS. New trailer tomorrow, by the way!” The new one-sheet shows the titular superhero, beaten, bruised, and with his hands in fists, surrounded by wreckage.

In front of Invincible is a pool of, possibly his own, blood. While Invincible should appear in his own reflection, the blood puddle instead shows his father, Omni-Man, who is mirroring Invincible’s fighting stance. The superpowered son and father previously came to blows in the Season 1 finale of the adult animated superhero series.

Invincible Season 2 tackles the Multiverse

Based on the Image Comics series of the same name, Invincible centers around Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), the half-human teenage son of the world’s greatest superhero, Omni-Man (J. K. Simmons), as he develops powers similar to his father and learns how to become a superhero.

The first season of the critically acclaimed adult animated series premiered on Prime Video on March 25, 2021, and concluded on April 29, 2021. The upcoming second season will focus on the multiverse, pitting Invincible against Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown), a villain who is able to open portals to alternate dimensions.

While the Multiverse angle has become popularized in recent years, appearing in several superhero films and series like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Loki, The Flash (both in The CW series and Warner Bros. movie), Invincible creator Robert Kirkman recently promised fans that the upcoming Season 2 explores “the multiverse in a much different way.”

He revealed, “I think that there’s no end of movies and TV shows that are exploring that right now. We have a slightly different angle on it that I think makes it fresh and new, but yeah, it’s a big part of who his [Angstrom Levy’s] character is.”

The first season of Invincible and the Atom Eve special are streaming on Prime Video. The first four episodes of Season 2 will air in November 2023, with the back half set to debut in 2024.