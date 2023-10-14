Invincible Grapples With His Father’s Legacy in Season 2 Trailer

Prime Video has revealed the official full-length trailer for the long-awaited second season of Invincible.

Ahead of its debut next month, Prime Video dropped the new official trailer for Invincible’s sophomore season at New York Comic Con. The trailer rejoins superhero Mark Grayson/Invincible (Steven Yeun), who is still shaken by his villainous father Omni-Man’s (J.K. Simmons) shocking betrayal in Season 1. A major theme that will permeate Invincible Season 2 is Mark’s fear that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

Check out the official trailer for Invincible Season 2 below:

Invincible Season 3 is already in the works

The first half of Invincible Season 2 arrives in early November. The second half is due to drop sometime next year. The animated adaptation of Robert Kirkman‘s 2003-2018 Image Comics series originally premiered in 2021. Shortly after, Prime Video renewed the show for two additional seasons. A special stand-alone episode focusing on Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs) hit the platform this past July.

Prime Video has also confirmed that there will not be as long of a gap between Invincible Seasons 2 and 3 as there was between Seasons 1 and 2. According to the Amazon-owned streaming service, voice work for Season 3 is already complete, meaning fans likely won’t have to endure another two-year wait between seasons. All the while, a live-action film adaptation of Invincible remains in development at Universal.

In the meantime, an official synopsis for Invincible Season 2 reads as follows: “Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age — except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan’s betrayal in Season 1, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear –- that he might become his father without even knowing it.”

Invincible Season 2 premieres on Prime Video on Friday, November 3.