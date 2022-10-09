Full Wednesday Trailer Reveals Fred Armisen’s Fester and Christina Ricci

Fred Armisen portrayed former President Obama on SNL, Brainy in The Smurfs, and now he’s Uncle Fester in Netflix‘s Wednesday. In the full Wednesday trailer that just dropped online, we get a first look at not just him, but Christina Ricci’s new teacher character. As she faces off against Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams deadpan, it feels like the ultimate passing of the torch. The trailer also references the Barry Sonnenfeld movies in a scene where Wednesday schools some kids dressed as pilgrims for a Thanksgiving play. And Ortega’s morbid demeanor seems just about perfect.

Take a look below:

The orchestral version of “Paint It Black” may seem an obvious choice, but certainly an appropriate one. Considering Tim Burton is the director, the song suits especially well, as it applies to most everything he makes. And Catherine Zeta-Jones looks like she’s nailed the role of Morticia.

Armisen follows in the footsteps of Christopher Lloyd, which are mightily big, though he seems to channel original TV actor Jackie Coogan more.

Wednesday premieres Nov 23 on Netflix.

What do you think of these glimpses of his Fester? And how about the rest of Nevermore Academy? Let us know your take in comments below.

