Meet the Students of Nevermore Academy In New Wednesday Promo

This fall, Netflix’s Wednesday is giving the Addams Family’s daughter her own chance to shine. As seen in the first trailer for the series, Wednesday got thrown out of her last school for unleashing piranhas on the swim team. Going to Nevermore Academy is essentially Wednesday’s last option. But her family has a deep connection to the school. Her parents, Gomez and Morticia Addams, met there as teenagers, and even Cousin It is among the school’s famous alumni. However, it’s now time to meet some of the current students of Nevermore Academy in the latest promo from Netflix.

Gwendoline Christie, last seen as Lucifer in The Sandman, is appearing on this series as Larissa Weems, the woman in charge of Nevermore. As explained in the video below, Nevermore is a place for the outcast supernatural children, both the living and the dead. Emma Myers’ Enid Sinclair and Joy Sunday’s Bianca Barclay are among the students with speaking parts. For the rest, we’ll just have to wait until the series debuts to put names to the faces, even the girl who doesn’t have a face.

As noted in the video, there is a real website for NevermoreAcademy.com. If you visit the site, it invites you to take the admissions questionnaire. It also plays up the history of what is essentially an evil Hogwarts. Regardless, the students and faculty of Nevermore don’t necessarily see themselves as bad. They just think that they’re superior to the “normies.” And they may be right.

Jenna Ortega is headlining the series as Wednesday Addams, with Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams, George Burcea as Lurch, Riki Lindhome as Dr. Valerie Kinbott, Jamie McShane as Sheriff Donovan Galpin, Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin, Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus, and former Wednesday Addams actress, Christina Ricci, in a mystery role.

The premiere date for Wednesday will be announced this weekend as part of Netflix’s Tudum event.

