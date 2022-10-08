The Real Janeway Gives Chase in Star Trek Prodigy Midseason Trailer

Under the advisement of a holographic Kathryn Janeway, the skeleton crew of the U.S.S. Protostar hoped to find the Federation. Maybe even join it. But it turns out the Federation doesn’t like complete amateurs running off with their property. And now the real Admiral Janeway is on their tail, with more life experience than the interactive holographic version of her recorded at a younger age.

Here’s the official synopsis for the rest of the season: “In the remaining Star Trek: Prodigy season one episodes, as the hopeful crew makes their way toward Starfleet, their dreams are threatened when they discover the U.S.S. Protostar harbors a weapon designed to tear the United Federation of Planets apart. To make matters worse, the U.S.S. Dauntless is on a manhunt for the Protostar as the real Vice Admiral Janeway is eager to uncover what happened to her missing former First Officer Chakotay. With these two ships on a collision course and destruction on the horizon, the fate of the Alpha Quadrant hangs in the balance.”

All this, and the Borg too. Check out the Prodigy midseason trailer:

That’s not all. At the recent New York Comic Con panel, a major Trek return got an announcement. Here, via TrekMovie.com, is the first look at Ronny Cox in animated form as Admiral Jellico:

Are you happy to see this old-school TNG character return? Let us know in comments.

