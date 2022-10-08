Star Trek Discovery Season 5 First Look Begins a Treasure Hunt

When David Cronenberg sends you to find “the greatest treasure in the known galaxy,” you say yes. And that seems to be the plan for Star Trek Discovery season 5, which looks like it has a little Indiana Jones flavor. High-speed hoverbike chases, mysterious unlockable objects, and Burnham hanging off a starship hull are among the highlights here. And it’s great that the stakes aren’t necessarily the entire universe this time. Regular missions are fun to watch too.

Take a look:

Recommended Reading: Star Trek: Discovery – Aftermath

Three major new characters join this season, and, well, let Paramount Plus show you:

Three new characters are coming to #StarTrekDiscovery Season 5. Starfleet officer Rayner, played by Callum Keith Rennie, and outlaws L’ak and Moll, played by @EliasToufexis and @eveharlow. pic.twitter.com/FUljCrcWge — Star Trek on Paramount+ (@StarTrekOnPPlus) October 8, 2022

So what do you hope to see on Star Trek Discovery season 5? More relationship drama, as it looks like there may be? Or space tomb raiding? Indiana Jones would take a break for romance too, where available. We definitely need to see more of Grudge, our feline queen.

Let us know what you think of the brand-new teaser in comments below.

