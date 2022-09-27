Mon Mothma Proposes a Solution in a New Clip From Andor Episode 4

Last week’s three-episode premiere of Andor ended with the title character boarding a ship with Luthen Rael and flying off to parts unknown. Presumably, tomorrow’s installment will jumpstart Cassian’s induction into the Rebel Alliance. That means we can expect to see a host of new and familiar faces along the way. With mere hours left until its arrival, Lucasfilm has released a new clip from Andor episode 4, which marks the series debut of Genevieve O’Reilly as Rebel leader Mon Mothma.

O’Reilly first brought Mon Mothma to life in a scene from Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith that didn’t make the film’s final cut. But more than 10 years later, Lucasfilm invited her back to reprise her role in Rogue One. And now, Andor lets her explore a side of the character’s personality that we’ve never seen before. The latest scene finds her in a tense argument with Stellan Skarsgård’s Luthen. It might be a flashback, since Skarsgård’s hair is considerably longer than it was in the previous two episodes. In any case, it gives us an idea of some of the challenges that Mothma faces during the Rebellion’s early days.

“They’re watching everyone.” Mon Mothma and Luthen Rael discuss the rebellion in an EXCLUSIVE first look at this week’s episode of #Andor, streaming 9/28 on @DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/SVO5BkR1Jw — Twitter TV is watching Andor (@TwitterTV) September 27, 2022

In the clip, Luthen expresses his concern that Mothma is no longer “coming through” for the Alliance, mainly on account of her failure to secure funding for their missions. Unfortunately, using her senatorial status to embezzle money isn’t as easy as it used to be. She explains that spies are “everywhere,” putting their cause in greater danger than ever before. However, she suggests bringing someone new into their ranks who might be able to help.

